Bautista picked up the save in Tuesday's 8-6 win over Tampa Bay, striking out two over 1.1 hitless innings.

Bautista has converted nine straight save opportunities, improving to 20-for-24 on the season, ranking second in the league. He's allowed just one earned run in his last 20 innings, averaging 18.5 K/9 in that span. Overall, Bautista has a sparkling 1.04 ERA with a 0.95 WHIP and 69:17 K:BB across 34.2 innings this season.