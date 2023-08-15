Bautista earned a save over the Padres on Monday, allowing two walks in a hitless and scoreless inning.

Bautista didn't make things easy on himself, as he threw only 10 of 21 pitches for strikes and issued a pair of one-out walks to bringing the tying run to the plate in the form of Manny Machado. However, the All-Star closer was able to get Machado to ground into a double play, ending the threat and giving Bautista his AL-best 32nd save. He's had an uncharacteristically tough time of late, though, allowing five runs on six hits and posting a 6:5 K:BB over his past 4.2 innings covering four appearances.