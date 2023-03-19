Bautista will pitch Monday against the Phillies in a Grapefruit League game, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Bautista will follow starter Kyle Bradish at some point in the contest. The right-hander got off to a late start in spring action because of shoulder and knee troubles, but he showed off his impressive fastball in his spring debut earlier in the week, and looks ready to roll for the start of the season.
