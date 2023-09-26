Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told Dani Wexelman of MLB Network Radio that Bautista (elbow) will throw again Tuesday.

"He's feeling good," Hyde said. "He's going to throw today, we're just monitoring it right now. I'm know we're running out of time a little bit. That's the only update I can give. We'll see how he is tomorrow, if he throws well today we'll continue to progress it. But he hasn't thrown enough, he's had about a month off. We only have six games left...depending on how he feels, there is an injury in there, we wanna be smart." Hyde doesn't appear to be terribly optimistic that Bautista could return before the end of the regular season, although the reliever has seemingly already progressed more quickly than expected from his UCL tear so nothing can be ruled out. Ultimately, the Orioles' main goal figures to be getting Bautista back for the postseason, but there remains work to be done.