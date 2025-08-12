Interim manager Tony Mansolino announced Tuesday that Bautista (shoulder) will miss the rest of the 2025 season, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The right-hander was diagnosed with swelling in his shoulder after landing on the injured list in late July, which is significant enough to sideline him for the rest of the campaign. Bautista is without an official timeline for his return, but that could come into focus once he's further evaluated later this week. Keegan Akin has received the first look as Baltimore's new closer, going 2-for-3 in save chances since Bautista went down.