Hernandez (elbow) was scheduled to throw another bullpen session Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Hernandez's sore right elbow responded well to Wednesday's throwing session, so he'll get back on the mound again with the hope of gaining clearance to face live hitters before camp closes. The right-hander doesn't look like he'll have enough time to guarantee his availability for Opening Day, but he could still be a candidate to eat innings as an opener or primary pitcher when Baltimore first requires a fourth or fifth starter on April 5 and 6, respectively. The Orioles have thus far only named three pitchers to the five-man rotation (John Means, Matt Harvey and Bruce Zimmerman).