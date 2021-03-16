Hernandez was removed Tuesday in his Grapefruit League start against the Rays with an apparent injury, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. He struck out two over a perfect first inning before exiting the contest with an athletic trainer by his side.

After recording eight outs in his previous start March 11, Hernandez was expected to work three or four innings Tuesday before his outing was cut short. The Orioles will likely provide an explanation for his removal after the game. Hernandez is competing for a back-end spot in the Orioles' Opening Day rotation.