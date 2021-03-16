Hernandez left Tuesday's start against the Rays with right elbow discomfort, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Hernandez will be reevaluated and there will be more information Wednesday. This could spell the end of a brilliant career for King Felix. He was in Baltimore's camp on a minor-league deal as a non-roster invitee.
