Hernandez signed a minor-league deal with the Orioles on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The 34-year-old is a non-roster invitee for spring training and will receive $1 million if he cracks the big-league roster. Hernandez was in competition for a spot in Atlanta's starting rotation in spring training last season, but he opted out of the 2020 campaign in early July. He last pitched for the Mariners in 2019 and had a 6.40 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 57:25 K:BB over 71.2 innings. Hernandez should have a strong chance of earning a spot in Baltimore's starting rotation.
