Cordero is batting .478 (11-for-23) with five extra-base hits, seven RBI and six runs scored over nine Grapefruit League games.

Cordero is making a great case to make the Opening Day roster. He's viewed as a candidate to back up Ryan Mountcastle at first base, though Cordero also has plenty of experience in the outfield -- versatility that could be valuable. With non-roster invitees Lewin Diaz (shoulder) and Ryan O'Hearn (knee) battling injuries, Cordero could further his chances to break camp with the Orioles by staying healthy. He slashed .219/.300/.397 across 275 plate appearances with the Red Sox a year ago.