The Orioles reassigned Barreto to minor-league camp Monday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Barreto hasn't seen major-league action since 2020 and will likely serve as organizational depth in the upper levels of the minors for the Orioles throughout the 2025 season. The 29-year-old spent the 2024 season in the Mexican League with the Diablos Rojos del Mexico, slashing .343/.430/.576 with 16 home runs and eight stolen bases over 76 games.
