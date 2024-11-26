The Orioles signed Barreto to a minor-league contract Monday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Barreto played in 29 games with Triple-A Rochester in 2023, batting .202 with seven home runs, 15 RBI, 17 runs scored and two stolen bases over 99 at-bats. He spent the 2024 season with the Diablos Rojos del Mexico, producing a .343 average with 16 home runs and 63 RBi over 76 games. Barreto will now look to make the most of his opportunity with Baltimore ahead of the 2025 season.