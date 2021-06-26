Manager Brandon Hyde said following Saturday's loss to the Blue Jays that the club is waiting on the results of an MRI on Galvis' injured right quad, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Galvis exited the game and was seen leaving the field in a cart. The skipper didn't seem optimistic, saying he's concerned that issue could be on the more serious side. The results of the MRI will ultimately determine the next steps for Galvis, but an IL stint appears to be likely at this point.