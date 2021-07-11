Galvis (quad) will begin rehabbing in Sarasota shortly after the All-Star break and the team hopes to have him back by the end of July, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Galvis has been out since the end of June with the injury. The original timetable given was between one and two months, so the current hope is that he will be able to return on the earlier side of that estimate. Prior to the injury, Galvis was hitting .249/.306/.414 across 273 plate appearances.