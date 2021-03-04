Galvis was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's spring game against the Red Sox due to hip soreness, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The Orioles didn't initially provide a reason for Galvis' removal from Thursday's lineup, but manager Brandon Hyde said that it was a precautionary measure due to a sore hip. Galvis participated in workouts ahead of the game, but the team decided that he wasn't able to play against Boston. Hyde didn't sound too concerned about his status going forward, but it's not yet clear whether Galvis will be forced to miss additional time.