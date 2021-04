Galvis is dealing with knee and ankle injuries following Sunday's loss to the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Galvis went 1-for-1 with a walk to begin Sunday's contest, but he was replaced defensively in the top of the seventh inning. Manager Brandon Hyde said that he'd check in on Galvis on Monday. If the 31-year-old is forced to miss any time, Ramon Urias could take over at shortstop.