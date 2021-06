Galvis exited Saturday's game against the Blue Jays due to right quadriceps discomfort, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Galvis was grabbing his leg after he ran out a bunt single in the top of the second inning. While he initially walked off the field on his own, he was later seen leaving the field on a cart, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Whether the 31-year-old is forced to miss additional time remains to be seen.