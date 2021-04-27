site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Freddy Galvis: Exits with hip soreness
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Galvis left Monday's game against the Yankees due to left adductor soreness, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Galvis doubled and drove in a run in his lone at-bat of the contest before exiting with the injury. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.
