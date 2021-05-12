Galvis went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Mets.

Galvis scored the first run of the game on a Pat Valaika sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. In the eighth, Galvis added an RBI single to give Baltimore a 2-0 lead. He's hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, going 13-for-39 (.333) in that span. The shortstop has four home runs, 12 RBI, 14 runs scored and a stolen base in 112 plate appearances this season. The lack of a designated hitter in a National League park and the absence of DJ Stewart (hamstring) resulted in Galvis hitting fifth Tuesday -- he's often batted lower in the order in 2021.