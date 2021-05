Galvis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Ramon Urias will check in at shortstop in place of Galvis, who is most likely receiving some maintenance on getaway day in Seattle. After sitting out four games last week with a groin strain, Galvis had started each of the past four contests for Baltimore, going 4-for-13 with a home run and a walk.