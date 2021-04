Galvis (groin) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

He'll be on the bench for a second straight while he continues to manage a sore left groin. Pat Valaika will cover shortstop in Galvis' stead. The Orioles are labeling Galvis as day-to-day, seemingly hopeful that he'll avoid a trip to the injured list.