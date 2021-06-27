Galvis was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right quad strain Sunday.

The move comes with little surprise, as manager Brandon Hyde said he injury appeared to be relatively serious after the infielder exited Saturday's loss to Toronto. It's not entirely clear how long Galvis will be sidelined, but he seems likely to be on the shelf for the next couple weeks and possibly through the All-Star break. Ramon Urias was recalled in a corresponding roster move.