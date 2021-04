Galvis went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and another RBI during Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

Galvis cranked in his second long ball of the season with a solo shot against Nick Neidert in the third inning. The 31-year-old also knocked in an RBI single in the eighth inning to tack on an insurance run for the Orioles. On the season, Galvis is averaging .268/.339/.482 across 17 games.