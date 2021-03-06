site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-freddy-galvis-returns-to-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Freddy Galvis: Returns to lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Galvis (hip) will bat seventh and play shortstop Saturday against Detroit, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Galvis was scratched from Thursday's lineup with a sore hip, but the issue never appeared to be particularly serious. His preparation for Opening Day shouldn't be significantly affected.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 1 min read