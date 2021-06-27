Manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday that Galvis (quad) is expected to be out between one and two months, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Galvis was placed on the 10-day IL after being diagnosed with a right quad strain earlier Sunday. The injury is evidently rather serious, as Galvis figures to miss all of July and possibly a large portion of August. Ramon Urias and Domingo Leyba figure to see the bulk of the time at shortstop during Galvis' absence.