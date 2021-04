Galvis went 1-for-3 with a home run in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mariners.

Galvis has been struggling badly this season, but he seems to be taking small steps towards the right path in recent games. Aside from launching his first homer of the season Thursday, it's worth noting Galvis has now hit safely in four of Baltimore's last five games -- reaching base at least twice in two of those contests.