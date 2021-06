Galvis went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Mets.

Baltimore saw seven of its nine batters record multiple hits in a second straight big game for the offense. Galvis has gone 7-for-14 (.500) in his last three games after shaking off a 1-for-17 skid. The shortstop is slashing .259/.325/.471 with nine home runs, 23 RBI, 31 runs scored and a stolen base through 210 plate appearances overall.