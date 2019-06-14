Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: Allows three runs in loss
Ynoa (0-3) allowed three runs on seven hits and no walks across five innings while taking the loss Thursday against the Blue Jays. He recorded one strikeout.
Ynoa pitched admirably through five innings, allowing just a pair of runs while keeping his team in the game. He came back out for the sixth but was removed after allowing a solo home run to Lourdes Gurriel to lead off the frame. While his 5.02 ERA leaves much to be desired, Ynoa has been better of late, going five or more innings while allowing three runs or fewer in three straight outings. He'll presumably pitch next on the road against the Athletics.
