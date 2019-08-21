Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: Back in bullpen
Ynoa has made his last two appearances with the Orioles as a reliever, giving up two runs on two hits across two innings.
Ynoa matched his season high with six innings when he was summoned for spot start against the Yankees on Aug. 12, but aside from working deep into the contest, there weren't many positive takeaways from the outing. He allowed four home runs -- and seven runs in total -- during the start, which wasn't enough for him to stick in the rotation over Ty Blach. Both of the runs Ynoa has surrendered since returning to the bullpen have come via the long ball, which has been a consistent problem no matter how the Orioles have deployed him this season.
