Ynoa (shoulder) covered three innings Thursday in a rehab start for Double-A Bowie, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits and no walks. He struck out three in the 40-pitch outing.

Ynoa has been on the shelf since early March, with a case of shin splints initially ending his bid for a rotation spot with the big club in spring training before he experienced right rotator cuff inflammation when he ramped up his throwing program again in April. With Ynoa's shoulder responding well to mound work and with him facing hitters over the past couple of weeks, he's now advanced to the final stage of his recovery from the injury. Given his lack of innings to date, Ynoa will likely require at least two or three more rehab outings before the Orioles would consider bringing him back from the 60-day disabled list. If Ynoa performs well on the farm, he could get a look in the Baltimore rotation with David Hess finding limited success since replacing the struggling Chris Tillman (back) as the team's fifth starter.