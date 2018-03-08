Ynoa will undergo a precautionary MRI due to shin splints that bother the right-hander when he runs, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Ynoa is still expected to take the hill for his scheduled Grapefruit League start against the Pirates on Saturday. Though it's a good sign that Ynoa isn't restricted on the mound, any ailment that causes discomfort while running is concerning. Expect an update on his status within the next couple days once the results from his testing are revealed.