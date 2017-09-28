Ynoa (2-3) took the loss against the Pirates on Wednesday, giving up four runs on five hits and a walk over three innings while striking out three.

The righty wasn't able to follow up his impressive start last week against the Rays with one final strong effort, instead serving up his first two homers in September. Ynoa will end 2017 with a 4.15 ERA in the majors, and he'll head into next spring as a possible starting candidate for an Orioles team in need of a lot of help in their rotation.