Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: Chased early by Pirates on Wednesday
Ynoa (2-3) took the loss against the Pirates on Wednesday, giving up four runs on five hits and a walk over three innings while striking out three.
The righty wasn't able to follow up his impressive start last week against the Rays with one final strong effort, instead serving up his first two homers in September. Ynoa will end 2017 with a 4.15 ERA in the majors, and he'll head into next spring as a possible starting candidate for an Orioles team in need of a lot of help in their rotation.
More News
-
Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: Eight innings of one-run ball Thursday•
-
Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: Lasts 4.1 innings in losing effort•
-
Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: Set to start Friday•
-
Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: Allows three runs in spot start•
-
Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: Slated to start Saturday against Cleveland•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...