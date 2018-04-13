Ynoa (lower leg) will undergo an MRI on Friday for a right shoulder issue, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Ynoa has been sidelined since early March due to a stress reaction in his lower leg, and now the right-hander is battling an apparent shoulder issue that cropped up a couple days ago. The results of his MRI should provide a better idea of when he will return to the mound, but as of right now, it seems that Ynoa is still a couple weeks away from appearing in a big-league game.