Ynoa allowed three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two over six innings Friday in a no-decision against the Astros.

Ynoa gave up all three of his runs via the home-run ball, surrendering a solo blast and a two-run shot both in the fifth inning. Despite this, he did register a quality start, his first of the season. Ynao has posted a 4.96 ERA with 28 strikeouts across 32.2 innings this season, though he's only been in the starting rotation since May 27.