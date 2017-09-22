Ynoa (2-2) earned the win with a masterful performance Thursday against the Rays, allowing just one run on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts over eight innings.

Ynoa's K/9 fell from 7.61 at the start to 6.54, but he'll still be ecstatic with this effort considering his ERA dropped from 4.18 to 3.41. The 24-year-old righty always posted atrocious strikeout numbers while coming up through the Mets organization, so he's never going to be much of a contributor in that category. Length also seemed to be an issue for Ynoa after he failed to get through five innings in either of his first two starts with Baltimore, but this efficient 94-pitch outing gives him hope in that department. He'll get a road rematch with these same Rays in what should be his final appearance of the season next Friday.