Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: Eight innings of one-run ball Thursday
Ynoa (2-2) earned the win with a masterful performance Thursday against the Rays, allowing just one run on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts over eight innings.
Ynoa's K/9 fell from 7.61 at the start to 6.54, but he'll still be ecstatic with this effort considering his ERA dropped from 4.18 to 3.41. The 24-year-old righty always posted atrocious strikeout numbers while coming up through the Mets organization, so he's never going to be much of a contributor in that category. Length also seemed to be an issue for Ynoa after he failed to get through five innings in either of his first two starts with Baltimore, but this efficient 94-pitch outing gives him hope in that department. He'll get a road rematch with these same Rays in what should be his final appearance of the season next Friday.
More News
-
Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: Lasts 4.1 innings in losing effort•
-
Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: Set to start Friday•
-
Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: Allows three runs in spot start•
-
Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: Slated to start Saturday against Cleveland•
-
Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: Brought aboard from Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: Shipped back to Triple-A•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...