Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: Facing hitters again
Ynoa (shoulder) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The Orioles list Ynoa as one of 13 pitchers slated to face hitters Monday, an indication that he's no longer troubled by the shoulder and shin problems that derailed his 2018 campaign. Considered a candidate for the rotation last spring, Ynoa ended up making just two appearances all season -- a pair of rehab outings for Double-A Bowie -- before being shut down for good. Ynoa was cleared to resume throwing in September and is believed to have had a normal offseason, but the Orioles' decision to remove him from the 40-man roster during the fall makes it likely that he'll open the 2019 season at Triple-A Norfolk.
