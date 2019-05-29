Ynoa will start Sunday against the Giants, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Ynoa will stick in the rotation for at least one more start after holding his own in his first start of the year Monday against the Tigers, allowing two runs while striking out four across four innings in a no-decision. The 26-year-old owns a 5.40 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB in 21.2 innings this season.

