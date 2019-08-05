Ynoa is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Yankees, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Though he'll be making his first start since June 30, Ynoa isn't expected to work deep into the outing with the Orioles treating the series opener as a bullpen game. Since being bumped from the rotation just over a month ago, Ynoa has posted a 3.92 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across eight relief appearances spanning 20.2 innings. He hasn't worked more than three innings or tossed more than 34 pitches since July 17.

More News
Our Latest Stories