Ynoa yielded two runs on a walk and five hits Monday, striking out four and taking a no-decision in the win over the Tigers.

It was the first start of the year for Ynoa who was solid Monday but didn't go deep enough in the ballgame to earn a victory. The 26-year-old got into trouble in a few innings but was able to keep the damage to a minimum while his offense did the rest. It's unclear if Ynoa and his 5.40 ERA will start again or head back to the bullpen.