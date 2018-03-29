Ynoa (lower leg) was placed on the 10-day DL retroactive to March 26.

Ynoa will be eligible to return to action April 5. The right-hander has been dealing with a stress reaction in his lower leg since the second week of March, which placed him behind the rest of the Orioles' rotation. Expect an update on his status by next week if he's on track to return by Thursday.

