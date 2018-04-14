Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: MRI reveals inflammation
Ynoa (lower leg) is dealing with right rotator cuff inflammation and will receive an injection to alleviate the injury Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Yet again, Ynoa receives a batch of bad news following an MRI. The right-hander is already on the 10-day disabled list due to a stress reaction in his lower leg, and now his target date will be pushed back with this shoulder issue. Manager Buck Showalter didn't go into great detail when describing Ynoa's status, but more should be known following Monday's injection.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...