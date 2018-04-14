Ynoa (lower leg) is dealing with right rotator cuff inflammation and will receive an injection to alleviate the injury Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Yet again, Ynoa receives a batch of bad news following an MRI. The right-hander is already on the 10-day disabled list due to a stress reaction in his lower leg, and now his target date will be pushed back with this shoulder issue. Manager Buck Showalter didn't go into great detail when describing Ynoa's status, but more should be known following Monday's injection.