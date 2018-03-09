Ynoa was scratched from his scheduled Grapefruit League start Saturday against the Pirates after MRI results on his shin splints revealed a stress reaction, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

It's still not exactly clear how long Ynoa will need to rest before resuming normal spring activities, but even just one or two more missed starts could keep him out of the running for a back-end starter spot to begin the season. Jayson Aquino will take the mound in place of Ynoa on Saturday.