Ynoa (1-8) allowed two runs on six hits with no walks and two strikeouts across 6.1 innings while taking a loss against the Rays during the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday.

Back in the starter role because of the doubleheader, Ynoa turned in one of his best starts of the season, but the offense failed to back him up in the 2-0 loss. Homers have given Ynoa trouble all season, and once again, though, that was an issue Tuesday, as he gave up one solo shot. Ynoa owns a 2.1 HR/9, giving up a whopping 22 long balls in under 100 frames. He also has a 5.72 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 59 strikeouts sin 94.1 innings across 32 appearances, including 10 starts this year.