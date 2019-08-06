Ynoa allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits while striking out two over 4.2 innings Monday against the Yankees. He didn't factor into the decision.

Ynoa gave up a solo homer in the second inning, followed by three runs in the fifth, but he was able to hang around and help his club by hurling nearly five full frames. He's expected to return to a relief role following Monday night's outing.

