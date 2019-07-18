Ynoa (1-6) picked up the win in Wednesday's 9-2 victory over the Nationals, giving up one run on two hits over 4.1 innings of relief. He struck out two.

Aaron Brooks got the start but lasted only 2.2 innings and 56 pitches as he continues to get stretched out, leaving Ynoa to handle a bulk reliever role -- and get rewarded when the O's offense caught fire late in the game. The right-hander's 6.31 ERA and 38:18 K:BB through 61.1 innings make him a fantasy afterthought regardless of how he gets deployed, however.