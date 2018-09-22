Ynoa (shoulder/shin) has resumed a throwing program at the Orioles' spring training facility in Florida, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Expected to compete for a rotation spot with the Orioles in 2018, Ynoa never took the hill for the big club after battling shin splits and rotator cuff inflammation in spring training before suffering a setback during the summer while on a rehab assignment. It seems he's trending in the right direction on the health front, and it's possible he might be cleared to pitch in winter ball as he looks to get some innings under his belt heading into next spring.

