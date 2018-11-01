Ynoa (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list and sent outright to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.

Ynoa was cast off the team's 40-man roster in order to free up space for some prospects who need to be protected this offseason. The right-hander was expected to compete for a rotation spot in 2018 but ended up missing the entire season with leg and shoulder issues.

More News
Our Latest Stories