Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: Set to start Wednesday
Ynoa is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
Ynoa has started three games for the Orioles this season. He's shown improvement in each effort and is coming off an eight-inning outing against the Rays, over which he allowed just one run on five hits and two walks. However, those that are looking for a reliable source of strikeouts as the season winds down will want to look elsewhere, as Ynoa has fanned just 23 batters over 31.2 innings this season.
