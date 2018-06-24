Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: Setback during rehab
Ynoa (shoulder) had a setback during his rehab involving a recurrence of shin splints, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
A right shoulder injury, which landed Ynoa on the 60-day disabled list, and now shin splints have combined to cost Ynoa all of his 2018 season thus far. He should be considered out indefinitely.
