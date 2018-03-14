Ynoa (shin) will remove his protective boot Wednesday and is expected to increase his workload next week, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Ynoa's status remains muddled since he hasn't been able to resume activities while wearing the walking boot, but that is expected to change by early next week. The right-hander will likely begin the season on the disabled list due to this injury, which opens up the final spot in the rotation to either Miguel Castro or Mike Wright. Expect a better picture of Ynoa's status once he begins throwing next week.